Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Ready to go against Eagles
Gross-Matos (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Darin Gannt of the Panthers' official site reports. Gross-Matos logged full practices all week, but he still held a questionable tag heading into the Week 5 contest. He'll now return after a two-game absence and should serve in a rotational role along the defensive line. Across two contests this season, Gross-Matos recorded three total tackles.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0