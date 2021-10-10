CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos: Ready to go against Eagles

 6 days ago

Gross-Matos (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Darin Gannt of the Panthers' official site reports. Gross-Matos logged full practices all week, but he still held a questionable tag heading into the Week 5 contest. He'll now return after a two-game absence and should serve in a rotational role along the defensive line. Across two contests this season, Gross-Matos recorded three total tackles.

