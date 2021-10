It is now Week 4, and the Tennessee Titans are visiting the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. Through 3 weeks, the Titans sit at 2-1 while the Jets maintain an 0-3 record. It hasn’t looked pretty at any point for these Jets, but it could get a little prettier for them this week. Here is a preview of the New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO