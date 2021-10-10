Saints vs Washington big-play blog: Follow live score, top moments from Week 5

The Saints are on the road again, but can they bounce back from yet another yo-yo loss at home?

This time it'll be the Washington Football Team on the other side, an unheralded group that features a familiar coach in Ron Rivera, an elite wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, and dynamic players at running back and along the defensive line.

The biggest question: Can the Taylor Heinicke magic continue? Scroll below for all the info you'll need to follow the game, including a live score graphic and big-play updates from Week 5.

THE GAME

Saints (2-2; 3rd NFC South) at Washington (2-2; 2nd NFC East)

- Where: Fedex Field, Landover, Maryland

- When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9

- TV: CBS

- Listen: WWL AM-870; FM-105.3

THE SCORE

THE HIGHLIGHTS

HALFTIME: Saints 20, Washington 13

WOW.

Marquez Callaway has two career touchdown catches. Both came on emergency heaves from Jameis Winston. Both came late in the first half and helped the Saints go into halftime with a lead. Prayer answered.

Paulson Adebo ain't messing around. The rookie continued to impress, picking off a Taylor Heinicke pass just short of the goal line to end a drive that looked destined for points.

LET ALVIN COOK

After a scary hit to the head against QB Taysom Hill, the Saints continued to funnel the ball to star Alvin Kamara. First it was a 12-yard catch to set the Saints up at the 23, then it was a handoff that AK took the rest of the way for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Newly signed kicker Cody Parkey miss the extra point, leaving the game tied at 13-13.

The Saints defense stepped up to force a punt on the ensuing Washington drive, but a roughing the kicker call on Carl Granderson gave the Football Team new life.

Washington took advantage on its second play of the second quarter, with running back Antonio Gibson powering in from 5 yards out.

END Q1: Saints 7, Washington 6

ANOTHER TURNOVER

The Saints have been playing conservatively on offense in part to win the turnover battle. They haven't been able to do that thus far. After a good start to their third drive, Chase Young broke under RT Ryan Ramczyk for the strip.

TWO THROWS FROM JAMEIS:

- Bullrush gets home and the Saints QB can't follow through, underthrows a ball to Taysom Hill that goes for an interception (results in a WFT field goal)

- Next pass attempt: Deonte Harris leaves Landon Collins and the dust. Winston lays it out perfectly for a 72-yard touchdown. Boom.