Austin, TX

The Dojies: Five awards for Doja Cat's excellent Austin City Limits Festival show

By Deborah Sengupta Stith, Austin 360
 6 days ago

The concept of "best" is always subjective, but anyone would be hard-pressed to find an Austin City Limits Music Festival set as thoroughly realized as Doja Cat's Saturday performance on Weekend 2. Every aspect of the set was polished to perfection and expertly executed.

The Texas music festival runs two weekends: Oct. 1-3 and 8-10, and has featured headliners Miley Cyrus; George Strait; Billie Eilish ; Rüfüs Du Sol; Tyler, The Creator, and Duran Duran.

In honor of Doja Cat's latest show, we created the Dojies, a special set of awards for the artist also known as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini. These are the categories we'd award her for her ACL Fest performance.

'I'm sick and tired of old men': Billie Eilish slams Texas abortion ban at ACL Festival

Best choreography

She popped, she locked, she hair-whipped, she bounced, she ruled the stage. Doja Cat wasn't the only artist to bust spectacular moves and bring a brilliant all-female dance team to ACL Fest. ( See also the impossible gluteal gymnastics of Megan Thee Stallion's epic hot girls .) But what set her crew apart was the Beyonce-esque precision that matched each move perfectly to the music. The attention to detail was incredible.

Best fantasy world building

Her set was adorned with oversized recreations of tropical flora and her outfit, with a cutout top and deconstructed harem pants, was pure Tarzana. When bubbles appeared on the big screen behind her, it seemed like they might just float out across the field at Zilker Park. Doja Cat created a full world and drew us all into it.

Best emotional range

She apologized at the top of the set for vocal issues, and there were moments when her voice sounded a bit thready, but she seamlessly shifted from sultry seductress to vulnerable lover to impossibly fierce rhyme-slinger.

Best girl-friendly advice

"Men ain't (expletive)," she had the crowd call out as an intro to "Ain't (Expletive)." It was a gracious reminder to the predominantly white crowd that they did not need to use the N-word to sing along, but also an opportunity to underline the song's thesis: Listen to your friends and don't waste your time on any goofball dudes who don't deserve you.

Best unexpected opportunity to mosh

Ms. Cat brought a rock-solid band who matched her vibe as she shifted from slinky sex kitten to jaguar on the prowl. The explosive drum solo at the end of "Tia Tamera" was a lion's roar of an invitation to revel in the power of your animal self.

This article originally appeared on Austin 360: The Dojies: Five awards for Doja Cat's excellent Austin City Limits Festival show

