The Notre Dame football team is struggling to get it going on offense, and quarterback Jack Coan continues to struggle to play consistent football. Through two drives in the game, Notre Dame football quarterback Jack Coan has looked…bad. There’s really no other way to put it. He has looked uncomfortable early in the game, behind an offensive line that is holding up decently to this point in the game. Still, Coan’s footwork is all over the place.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO