BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday night, the Boise State football team failed to defend The Blue at Albertsons Stadium against the Air Force Academy after the Broncos lost to the Falcons 17-24. The Broncos (3-4, 1-2) entered the week seven conference matchup looking to capitalize on last week's upset win over BYU and to end their two-game losing streak at home. Now, their losing streak sits at three games, their longest in decades.

BOISE, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO