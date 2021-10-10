Kevin Plawecki catching for Red Sox Sunday

October 6, 2021 - On Tuesday night, the Tampa Bay Rays learned who their opponent will be in the American League Divisional Series. The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-2 in Fenway Park to earn a trip to St. Petersburg to face the Rays on Thursday night. With the best record in the American League, the 100-win Rays ensured that the first two games of the best-of-five series will be played at Tropicana Field. Thursday night’s game begins at 8 p.m., and Friday night’s game begins at 7 p.m. The series will then move to Boston for Game 3 and Game 4 and will close in St. Pete for Game 5 – if necessary.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO