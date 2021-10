Much like the Baltimore Ravens game a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face a team that's looking to get the proverbial monkey off its back with a win. The Buffalo Bills have ascended to near the top in the AFC over the course of the Sean McDermott-Josh Allen era. A few months after losing to Kansas City in the regular season, Buffalo traveled to what was then known merely as Arrowhead Stadium last season with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, then was promptly outclassed by an injury-riddled Chiefs squad in the AFC Championship Game. Unlike many other contenders in the past, though, the Bills don't appear to be going away any time soon.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO