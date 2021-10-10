CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

By Rebecca Rubin
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No Time to Die,” the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million from 4,407 theaters at the domestic box office, a result that falls somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic.

www.nhregister.com

