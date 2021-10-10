Police search for convertible involved in deadly Fort Myers hit-and-run crash

FORT MYERS, Fla.– A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night.

An unidentified car slammed into an elderly man who was crossing the street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Hendry street around 9:47 PM.

The driver sped away from the scene after the wreck, according to officials.

Fort Myers police are searching for the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash. The car is described as a black 2012 Infinity hardtop convertible.

Police said the convertible might have front-end damage, windshield damage, and damage to the passenger side mirror.

Officials said the driver is believed to be white. The car was last seen on I-75 Southbound on Saturday night, heading towards Collier County.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Fort Myers Police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

This is an active investigation. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as soon as it is available.