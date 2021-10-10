CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Youngest NYSE Stock Trader Lauren Simmons Inks Deal with Spotify

By Charlene Rhinehart
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stock trader Lauren Simmons partnered with Spotify to release her podcast. The new project, “Mind Body Wealth with Lauren Simmons,” premiered on Wednesday, September 29. Simmons will share new episodes – – exclusively on Spotify — on Wednesdays. Lauren Simmons went viral after making...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now With $500

Investing what may seem like a small sum of money can give your portfolio a healthy boost. Etsy is a thriving e-commerce platform selling handcrafted goods to buyers all over the world. Square offers both individuals and merchants an easy-to-use financial services tool. The most important first steps to financial...
STOCKS
SPY

Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor Has Beaten the Market for 19 Years Straight — Unlock Access for $2/Week

Investing in the stock market can feel like learning a new foreign language, with terms like “futures,” “bull market,” “mutual funds” and “asset allocation” thrown around with abandon. You know you want to get in on the action, but you want to do it in a responsible way so your hard-earned money doesn’t disappear completely. Once upon a time, professionals would simply hire a financial advisor to help them navigate the stock market. But for many millennials, there simply isn’t enough in the piggy bank to hire a pro advisor. That’s why we think you need Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor service. The Motley...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Street.Com

Spotify Stock: Could It Really Drop 20%?

Since the beginning of 2021, Spotify stock (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report has struggled to gain uplift. After dropping more than 30% from the start of the year through August, the stock saw limited and short-lived signs of recovery, including in the early days of September. Even after...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lucid Diagnostics stock opens about 9% below the IPO price, and keeps falling

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. was jeered in its public debut, as the New York-based medical diagnostics technology company's stock opened on the Nasdaq 8.9% below its initial public offering price, and kept falling. The company raised $70.0 million, as it sold 5.0 million shares in its IPO, which priced overnight at $14 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The stock's first trade was at $12.75 at 11:03 a.m. Eastern for 365,210 shares. With about 37 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the first trading price valued the company at about $471.65 million. The stock has dropped further since, and was recently trading down 22.1% at $10.91. The stock's weak opening comes on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 2.0% in midday trading while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Simmons
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Traders Digest U.S. Inflation Data, Earnings

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday with investors around the world reflecting on the latest inflation data and earnings out of the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.2% by the close, with basic resources adding 3.3% to lead gains as all sectors finished in positive territory. Global...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Why Retail Traders Are Monitoring Paul Pelosi's Stock Moves

Nancy Pelosi’s wealth has increased substantially since she regained her position as the most powerful woman in Congress. Her net worth increased from $114 million in 2019 to $315 million in 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Although Pelosi doesn’t trade stocks, her husband Paul does. Retail traders and brokers are...
RETAIL
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders Continue to Target Nio Stock

Below is a list of 20 stocks that have attracted the highest weekly options volume in the last 10 trading days, courtesy of Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. One name that stands out on this list is Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO). The equity is no stranger to White's list, and given the ample interest in electric vehicle stocks as a whole, it may be a good time to revisit Nio stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trader#Nyse Stock#African American#Entrepreneur Com#Going Public#Nyse Trader Talks#Business Insider
Entrepreneur

Lauren Simmons Breaks Retail-Investing Barriers in New Docuseries, 'Going Public'

Lauren Simmons is in the business of shattering glass ceilings and helping companies raise capital in untraditional ways. At just 27 years old, she’s already made waves as the youngest and only female full-time trader on Wall Street and only the second black woman to ever trade on the bustling equity trading floor. She’s now the host of Going Public, a new interactive docuseries that lets viewers click to invest in featured companies while they watch in real time. This first-of-its-kind show features companies who, through the use of Regulation A, allow everyday investors to get in on the ground floor of investing in growth-stage companies, in an approachable way typically reserved for institutional investors and venture capitalists. The show will premiere on Entrepreneur.com on October 19th.
RETAIL
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders Blast Constellation Brands Stock After Earnings

The shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) are lower this morning, down 0.2% to trade at $212.40, following the beer and wine maker's fiscal second-quarter earnings results. The company beat Wall Street's revenue estimates and also raised its full-year outlook, but reported worse-than-expected earnings of $2.38 per share, as opposed to analysts' estimates of $2.77 per share.
STOCKS
Forbes

Why Traders Should Dig For Goldman Sachs Stock This Month

The shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) are up 0.4% at $387.51 this afternoon, staging a recent bounce off the 140-day moving average and $370 region – the latter of which has served as a floor for GS since mid-July. With a 92% year-over-year lead under its belt, there’s reason to believe GS could climb even higher this month, based on historically favorable seasonality.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Call Traders Betting Big on DraftKings Stock

Below is a list of 20 stocks that have attracted the highest weekly options volume in the last 10 trading days, courtesy of Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, with highlighted names new to the list. With the 2021 NFL season in full swing, now looks like a good time to take a look at sports-betting staple DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). The company recently announced the addition of an office in Las Vegas, where it's expected to employ more than 1,000 people as the company's second-largest location in the U.S.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy