Tulsa, OK

Greenwood Chamber organizes ‘Prayer for Greenwood’ following incident with racist sign

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is organizing a “Prayer for Greenwood” on Sunday after a racist sign was placed near the chamber on Saturday, the chamber said.

“Let’s be clear. There is a need for harmony in our community,” said Dr. Freeman Culver with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. “On October 9, on the 101 block of Greenwood/Archer in the downtown Greenwood District there was a sign placed in the sacred ground that dishonored Greenwood. In fact, racist messages disrupt our community more than an atomic bomb.”

That being said, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. wants everyone to recognize and support Greenwood with a “Prayer for Greenwood,” Culver said.

The public is asked to gather at 3 p.m. on Sunday on the corner of Greenwood and Archer at 101 N Greenwood Avenue, and every Sunday for the foreseeable future, the chamber said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Ata Lynn
6d ago

And who did you all trot into town over and over after everyone of your stunts? Sharpton? LOL And Jesse Jackson? The man who was head of MLK Jr's security the day he was assassinated? And met with the CIA 15 TIMES in the 6 days before the assassination? REALLY?

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

