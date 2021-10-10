SpookaMotive Train Ride

We had a great day for our Bicycle Fun Ride on Sept. 25. The weather was fantastic, and everyone really enjoyed the ride. Special thanks go out to Ken Caldwell, who mapped out the route, took care of most of the advertising and even led the pack during the ride. His help and enthusiasm made this event possible. Living here in West Virginia, we have a wonderful opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the fantastic scenery and the warm fall sunshine, so take advantage of it and take a ride or walk this weekend. I know you’ll be glad that you did.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO