SpookaMotive Train Ride
All aboard for some Halloween fun at the Old Sacramento Waterfront! The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are inviting guests of all ages to enjoy diesel-powered "Spookomotive" train rides aboard a whimsically decorated train crawling with spiders, cobwebs and cornstalks while staffed with an entertaining "skeleton crew." Plus, train ride guests are encouraged to dress in costume during themed weekends: Superheroes & Villains (this weekend), Pirates & Princesses (October 16-17), Witches & Wizards (October 23-24) and Superheroes & Villains (October 30-31).gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com
