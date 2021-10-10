CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpookaMotive Train Ride

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll aboard for some Halloween fun at the Old Sacramento Waterfront! The California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are inviting guests of all ages to enjoy diesel-powered "Spookomotive" train rides aboard a whimsically decorated train crawling with spiders, cobwebs and cornstalks while staffed with an entertaining "skeleton crew." Plus, train ride guests are encouraged to dress in costume during themed weekends: Superheroes & Villains (this weekend), Pirates & Princesses (October 16-17), Witches & Wizards (October 23-24) and Superheroes & Villains (October 30-31).

