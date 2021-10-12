Coroner identifies 2 dead after shooting near South Carolina nightclub
Two people are dead and three others remain in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning near a nightclub in South Carolina.
I cant believe ppl are still clubbing in mass numbers, it's always more fun to stay home and party amongst friends
My condolences and sympathies to the families and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace To the families and friends of the hurt and injured I am hoping and praying for a speedy healing and recovery God Speed If i know something about someone the authorities will know something about someone because my eyes and ears are wide open I will definitely tell who i see and what i hear also the subject or subjects could be anywhere at anytime I could be anywhere at anytime period
Club Amnesia, sounds like a fine establishment where the best of the upper echelon go to socialize.
