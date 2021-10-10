LIVE BLOG: Saints at Washington Football Team
WASHINGTON (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (2-2) take on the Washington Football Team (2-2) Sunday afternoon at FedExPark.
The Saints are looking to rebound against Washington after a disappointing 27-21 loss to the Giants last Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
Washington is coming off of a 34-30 win over Atlanta.
Follow along as it happened with the WGNO Sports team below:
