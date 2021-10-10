CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SailGP Spain 2021: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch sailing Race Day 1 and 2

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
The 2021 SailGP season continues this week with the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cádiz, Spain. This week’s sailing coverage will be a bit all over the place for viewers in the U.S. Race Day 1 started at 10:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, but won’t air on TV until Sunday. Meanwhile, Race Day 2 started at 10:30 EST on Sunday, but won’t air on TV until Sunday night. Here’s a full rundown of how to watch this weekend’s coverage on TV.

