SailGP Spain 2021: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch sailing Race Day 1 and 2
The 2021 SailGP season continues this week with the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cádiz, Spain. This week’s sailing coverage will be a bit all over the place for viewers in the U.S. Race Day 1 started at 10:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, but won’t air on TV until Sunday. Meanwhile, Race Day 2 started at 10:30 EST on Sunday, but won’t air on TV until Sunday night. Here’s a full rundown of how to watch this weekend’s coverage on TV.www.masslive.com
