CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 areas that are to blame for the Steelers awful start

By Devan Penman
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you have luck on your side, it’s tough to strive for perfection, and right now the Steelers have not had the best of it. The Steelers so far this year defeated a team that was 3 quarters away from last year’s Super Bowl, but in the last three games, two teams that lost to weren’t in contention for a playoff spot last season. It was also starting to look like the seeds were being planted for Aaron Rodgers to come to Pittsburgh. It’s not a good look for the team to show inconsistency and lack of transparency. We all know as fans what kind of DNA the Steelers organization has, and a bad start is not included.

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Wife of Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky dies

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky died Friday morning, the team announced in a statement. Rayme Olsavsky and Jerry have three children: Joseph, Emma and Dominic. “The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the Steelers said. “Words cannot express our...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers trade for CB Ahkello Witherspoon is hard to make sense of

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded a future fifth-round draft choice for a cornerback who has rarely seen the field. Here’s why this trade hasn’t made sense. You would think that a team that lost two quality players in Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton this offseason might be in need of some cornerback help. You would also think that after trading for an athletic, outside cornerback like Ahkello Witherspoon that he might actually see the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
WSAW

Packers defense steps up after shaky start in win over Steelers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers defense knew they were facing a quarterback who’s on his last legs Sunday in the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger. When they gave up a touchdown on the opening possession though, it looked like a long day for a struggling defense could be in order. Instead, they...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tackle Joe Haeg making his first start with Steelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Steelers are digging deep into their depth chart to fill out the offensive line for their game against the Packers this afternoon at Lambeau Field. With starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor out with a concussion and reserve guard Rashaad Coward out with an ankle injury, the Steelers called up Chaz Green from the practice squad. Green will be the swing tackle with Joe Haeg stepping into the starting lineup for Okorafor.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bengals#American Football#Discipline Football#Raiders
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

After fast start, Steelers' offense continues its slump

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers finally found the end zone in the first quarter but couldn’t get back there until the game was out of reach. Pittsburgh failed to capitalize on its quick start and fell 27-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday for its third consecutive loss. Since opening the 2020 season with 11 straight victories, the Steelers have dropped eight of their last 10 games.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Ben, JuJu take blame as Steelers miss shots at splash plays

GREEN BAY, WI (93.7 The Fan) – Second straight week, different receivers. Ben Roethlisberger and the receivers just not on the same page with deep passes. That has to change if the Steelers are to turn this around at all. “We have to take shots,” Roethlisberger said. “Right now we...
NFL
chatsports.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Broncos, Week 5

Before we get into the starts and sits this week, it is only fitting that I formally congratulate Jeremy on beating my by over 25 points in the BTSC fantasy league this week. When your kicker is your highest-scoring player, you are in trouble. Jeremy also has Sam Darnold, who I had wanted badly in our draft and would have taken if Jeremy had passed on him. If you would like to see all of the overreactions from our draft, you can check out the video here. Needless to say, Darnold went off for thirty-two points this past week, which was about half of what my entire team scored.
NFL
FanSided

Three areas where the Packers can thrive against the Steelers

The Packers will be taking on the Steelers this Sunday, and it is a winnable game. The Green Bay Packers have a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday afternoon. Interestingly enough, this will be the first time that Aaron Rodgers has played the Steelers since the 2010 Super Bowl. The two teams faced off in 2013 and 2017 but Rodgers missed both of those due to collarbone injuries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Instant analysis: Fast start fizzles for Steelers in 27-17 loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Everything was coming up Steelers in their first trip to Lambeau Field since 2013 … until it wasn’t. An early lead thanks to an opening-drive touchdown — yes, those are legal — turned into an afternoon chasing Aaron Rodgers on an overcast Sunday at the historic home of the Packers.
NFL
chatsports.com

When the Steelers’ offensive line gets healthy, who should start, and where?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team on the mend, or at least that is the hope as they prepare for the Denver Broncos in Week 5 of the regular season. As players like Chase Claypool, Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner return from their respective injuries, it makes you wonder what the team’s lineup will look like at full health.
NFL
247Sports

Strong start, same result for frustrated Steelers in loss

It looked like a new month, a new Ben Roethlisberger, a new way of doing things for these Pittsburgh Steelers, who came to Green Bay with only two wins in their last nine games. The way Roethlisberger hit Diontae Johnson, in stride, on the first possession, with a 45-yard touchdown...
NFL
FanSided

Joe Haden sounds off on awful call that screwed over Steelers

Joe Haden was called offsides on a controversial call that contributed to the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As if the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t dealing with enough issues at the moment, cornerback Joe Haden was called offsides after he blocked a Green Bay Packers field goal attempt that was returned for a touchdown. The Steelers would’ve gone into the half with a 17-14 lead, but instead found themselves trailing the Packers, 17-10.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers injury notes: Starting offensive tackles practicing fully, starting guards not

For the first time during the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting offensive tackles were together for a full practice Wednesday. Chuks Okorafor was designated as a full participant on the injury report for the first time since entering NFL concussion protocol during the Sept. 26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Okoafor missed last week’s loss at the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

162K+
Followers
355K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy