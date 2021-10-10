3 areas that are to blame for the Steelers awful start

Unless you have luck on your side, it’s tough to strive for perfection, and right now the Steelers have not had the best of it. The Steelers so far this year defeated a team that was 3 quarters away from last year’s Super Bowl, but in the last three games, two teams that lost to weren’t in contention for a playoff spot last season. It was also starting to look like the seeds were being planted for Aaron Rodgers to come to Pittsburgh. It’s not a good look for the team to show inconsistency and lack of transparency. We all know as fans what kind of DNA the Steelers organization has, and a bad start is not included.