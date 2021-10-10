Illustrator Documents the Things She Discovers During Her Outdoor Adventures

We’ve entered the fall season, and in midst of pumpkin spice lattes, and brown leaf litters, the bug for trekking and hiking is reaching an all-time peak. I wouldn’t really classify myself as a hiking lover, but I do know there are quite a few outdoor enthusiasts, who love embarking on a good old hike once in a while. Being physically and mentally prepared on a hike of any sort is extremely critical – whether it’s creating the right mindset or the perfectly equipped backpack. And, I do believe a great set of hiking accessories play a major role in a successful hike! From an inflatable camping light that goes from a lantern to a tube light, to a trekking pole’s clever design that lets you adjust it with a simple button-push – these handy and innovative product designs are the best companions you could have on your trekking/hiking adventures! These are must-have essentials for all adventure lovers and thrill-seekers!

