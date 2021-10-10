CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illustrator Documents the Things She Discovers During Her Outdoor Adventures

Cover picture for the articleNature can offer so many, from resources to peace of mind and even artistic inspiration, and illustrator Jo Brown agrees with the latter. She is a UK-based artist who documents her outdoor explorations in the colorful Nature Journals collection. Brown fills notebooks with stunning plant and animal drawings accompanied by...

dornob.com

Friluftsliv: The Adventurous Outdoor Counterpart to Hygge Design Style

If the arrival of blustery winter weather in the Northern Hemisphere has you feeling a little deflated, a fun new trend is here to raise your spirits. “Friluftsliv,” pronounced “free-loofts-liv,” is a Nordic concept that embraces interaction with the outdoors, even during rain and frigid temperatures. The idea is to embrace nature in all of its phases and seasons, because there really is no “bad weather” as long as you’re prepared.
BEAUTY & FASHION
gisuser.com

Benefits of Outdoor Adventures

It is easy to see why people are so passionate about outdoor adventures. Some benefits range from physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. For anyone who wants to get out of their comfort zone or test themselves in some way, being outdoors is the perfect place for it. If you’re on the fence about trying something new or have always wanted to try an activity but have never made time for it, here are reasons you can Learn from Cedric Okiorina on why you should go out right now and make it happen.
HOBBIES
yankodesign.com

Trekking Accessories designed to be the perfect outdoor companion for adventure lovers!

We’ve entered the fall season, and in midst of pumpkin spice lattes, and brown leaf litters, the bug for trekking and hiking is reaching an all-time peak. I wouldn’t really classify myself as a hiking lover, but I do know there are quite a few outdoor enthusiasts, who love embarking on a good old hike once in a while. Being physically and mentally prepared on a hike of any sort is extremely critical – whether it’s creating the right mindset or the perfectly equipped backpack. And, I do believe a great set of hiking accessories play a major role in a successful hike! From an inflatable camping light that goes from a lantern to a tube light, to a trekking pole’s clever design that lets you adjust it with a simple button-push – these handy and innovative product designs are the best companions you could have on your trekking/hiking adventures! These are must-have essentials for all adventure lovers and thrill-seekers!
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

Discovering Peace Through Adventure

Brad Beaty isn’t one to define wellness. For the co-owner of Lush Experiences, which connects clients with the world’s most luxury hotels and destinations, wellness, and especially wellness travel, means encountering silence and peace in unexpected areas. It means opening yourself up to adventure and the opportunity to discover the unexpected, whether in new or familiar places.
LIFESTYLE
midvalejournal.com

Nature and learning combine during outdoor story time

Melinda Tooley uses movement and songs to engage children during outdoor story time behind the Tyler Library on Sept. 8. (Sarah Morton Taggart/City Journals) A librarian is leading a group of children in singing “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” then suddenly interrupts herself. “There’s a squirrel!”. The children turn their attention to...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
dailytitan.com

Titan Outdoors helps students find adventure in nature

Outdoor trips offered by Cal State Fullerton’s Titan Outdoors allow students, members and guests to temporarily step away from their studies and digital screens for a day of exploring the woods, desert, mountains or Southern California ocean. Titan Outdoors offers in-person trips such as stand-up paddleboarding, beginner-friendly backpacking trips near...
EDUCATION
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
