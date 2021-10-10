CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #24

By Lifestyle staff
northernstar.info
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoegaze band Greet Death is everything the genre should be. “Strange Days” feels deeply personal with sensitive melodies. This is balanced perfectly with the heavier and sludgy sections of instrumentation and tone. “Strange Days” will have listeners reminiscing within moments of pressing play. Experimental grindcore band Full of Hell released...

