Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #24

Playlists are the go-to tool for music discovery and curation for millions of music obsessed fans and Spotify has the market cornered when it comes to genre-spanning, left-of-center music programming. It only seems natural, then, that Spotify would bring these curation juggernauts into the ultra-trendy, live podcast space to allow for direct listener engagement with some of the biggest stars of up-and-coming music. Lorem Life, hosted by Dev Lemons and Max Motley, focuses on the quirky and dynamic personalities that often occupy Spotify's Lorem playlist while The Most Necessary: Live, hosted by Brian 'B.Dot' Miller, will focus on up-and-coming rap/hip-hop acts that the complementary Most Necessary playlist has become world-famous for curating. Both podcasts can be heard on Spotify's Clubhouse-adjacent app Greenroom and plan to feature weekly guests, with Lorem Life already tapping in with hyperpop superstars Glaive and ericdoa on the first episode, Magdalena Bay on episode 2, and most recently with Blu DeTiger on last week's episode.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO