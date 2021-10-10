Knicks' Jericho Sims: Logs 13 rebounds across 26 minutes
Sims recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during a 117-99 preseason win Saturday against the Wizards. Sims' most recent stat line is a promising indication of what he could provide professionally. Though there are better options, they do not eliminate his chances to play during the upcoming NBA season. The Knicks have multiple injury-prone big men (such as their primary center Mitchell Robinson) and could benefit from having a serviceable rebounder like Sims.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0