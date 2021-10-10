Police search for convertible involved in deadly Fort Myers hit and run crash

FORT MYERS, Fla.– A man was killed in a hit and run crash on Saturday night.

An unidentified car slammed into a man who was crossing the street at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Hendry street around 9:47 PM.

The driver sped away from the scene after the wreck, according to officials.

Fort Myers police are searching for the vehicle involved in the deadly hit and run crash. The car is described as a black 2012 Infinity hardtop convertible.

Police said the convertible might have front-end damage.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Fort Myers Police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

This is an active investigation.