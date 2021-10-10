CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Deputies: fatal shooting at Orange County liquor store under investigation

By Brandon Hogan
 6 days ago
Fatal Shooting Liquor Master Orange County deputies responding to multiple shots fired near the Liquor Master at 3000 Old Winter Garden Road on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it was in the early stages of a death investigation near Orlando, following a fatal shooting outside of a liquor store.

Deputies responded to calls of multiple shots fired near the Liquor Master at 3000 Old Winter Garden Road around 2:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Two men in their 30s were shot, deputies say; one victim, found in the parking lot, was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Rescue, and the other man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies say that the suspect stayed behind and cooperated with investigators.

Check back with this story for new developments.

Florida man accused of standing in girl’s room after break-in

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of breaking into a family’s home and then standing in the doorway of a sleeping girl’s room for several minutes, authorities said. Thomas Martin Marnets, 52, of Longwood, was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, according to Pasco...
FLORIDA STATE
