Deputies: fatal shooting at Orange County liquor store under investigation

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it was in the early stages of a death investigation near Orlando, following a fatal shooting outside of a liquor store.

Deputies responded to calls of multiple shots fired near the Liquor Master at 3000 Old Winter Garden Road around 2:30 a.m., according to a press release.

Two men in their 30s were shot, deputies say; one victim, found in the parking lot, was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Rescue, and the other man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies say that the suspect stayed behind and cooperated with investigators.

