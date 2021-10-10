NAMI El Paso aims to raise mental health awareness with annual 5k walk

EL PASO, Texas-- On World Mental Health Day, advocates seek to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and remind others of the importance to take care of their mental health despite the stigma.

Every year, NAMI El Paso holds their 'NAMIWalks your way 5k' to bring people together to end the stigma behind mental health. This year's walk was the organizations first in-person walk since the pandemic forced them to stay virtual.

"1 in 5 U.S. adults are effected and the pandemic hasn't helped so these conversations are important so that we let those who are suffering in silence that they're not alone and that there's resources out there for them," said Isidro Torres, executive director for NAMI El Paso.

Families and friends gathered at Ascarate Park on Saturday morning to join together to walk to end the stigma behind mental health. Whether they walked for their loved ones or for themselves, all participants had a story to share.

"I've experienced it firsthand with a lot of my family members and it's very personal to me," said walk participant Sharron Manuel. "I think we try to hide because I don't think that we should seek help for mental health and we don't talk about it a lot just from a cultural stand point."

The annual event is held to not only bring people together to talk about mental health awareness, but it's also an effort for the organization to raise money to support NAMI El Paso and the many free programs they provide for those dealing with mental health and their families.

"With the year that we've had it's important now more than ever to recognize mental health," said Torres, "We need to get rid of the machismo, we need to get rid of the idea that there is shame and fear with mental health conditions," said Torres, "It's common and we need to make sure we get the help needed before it gets worse."

If you or a loved one would like more information on how you can receive free help from NAMI El Paso, click here to visit their website.