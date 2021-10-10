CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

NAMI El Paso aims to raise mental health awareness with annual 5k walk

By Iris Lopez
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVmM4_0cMzHwDR00

EL PASO, Texas-- On World Mental Health Day, advocates seek to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and remind others of the importance to take care of their mental health despite the stigma.

Every year, NAMI El Paso holds their 'NAMIWalks your way 5k' to bring people together to end the stigma behind mental health. This year's walk was the organizations first in-person walk since the pandemic forced them to stay virtual.

"1 in 5 U.S. adults are effected and the pandemic hasn't helped so these conversations are important so that we let those who are suffering in silence that they're not alone and that there's resources out there for them," said Isidro Torres, executive director for NAMI El Paso.

Families and friends gathered at Ascarate Park on Saturday morning to join together to walk to end the stigma behind mental health. Whether they walked for their loved ones or for themselves, all participants had a story to share.

"I've experienced it firsthand with a lot of my family members and it's very personal to me," said walk participant Sharron Manuel. "I think we try to hide because I don't think that we should seek help for mental health and we don't talk about it a lot just from a cultural stand point."

The annual event is held to not only bring people together to talk about mental health awareness, but it's also an effort for the organization to raise money to support NAMI El Paso and the many free programs they provide for those dealing with mental health and their families.

"With the year that we've had it's important now more than ever to recognize mental health," said Torres, "We need to get rid of the machismo, we need to get rid of the idea that there is shame and fear with mental health conditions," said Torres, "It's common and we need to make sure we get the help needed before it gets worse."

If you or a loved one would like more information on how you can receive free help from NAMI El Paso, click here to visit their website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso seeks to reduce recycling contamination rate

EL PASO, Texas -- The city of El Paso's Environmental Services Department is working hard to reduce our recycling contamination rate.   While many El Pasoans are doing a great job recycling, others are throwing off the efforts by basically using their blue bins as a second trash can. "People are putting metals, construction work, yard The post El Paso seeks to reduce recycling contamination rate appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico’s mask mandate extended through Nov. 12

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico's indoor mask mandate will be extended again, through at least Nov. 12, according to the governor's office on Friday.  The indoor mask mandate was re-implemented Aug. 20 and was set to remain in effect until Sept. 15. The mandate was then extended through Oct. 15.  Under the latest The post New Mexico’s mask mandate extended through Nov. 12 appeared first on KVIA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVIA ABC-7

‘I woke up paralyzed’: Doña Ana County woman crippled by West Nile virus fights for will to walk

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- On the morning of her daughter's sixteenth birthday, Monique Apodaca opened her eyes and realized she had lost all ability to move. "I woke up paralyzed," Apodaca recalled. “When they did an emergency spinal tap, I saw death.” The active and healthy mother, 41 at the time, was preparing The post ‘I woke up paralyzed’: Doña Ana County woman crippled by West Nile virus fights for will to walk appeared first on KVIA.
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso restaurants, hotels grapple with labor shortages ahead of border reopening

EL PASO, Texas -- Just weeks away from the United States reopening its border with Mexico, many businesses in El Paso are eager to welcome foreign travelers but some are still struggling with labor shortages. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, many industries were broadly impacted including tourism, hospitality, retail and restaurants. The president of the The post El Paso restaurants, hotels grapple with labor shortages ahead of border reopening appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
El Paso, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
KVIA ABC-7

‘Get that shot’: After mild flu season, El Paso doctor worries about rising cases this year

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso experienced one of its most mild flu seasons last year, but now there are concerns that things could be different this time around. Last year's flu season coincided with the height of the pandemic. Dr. Ed Michaelson, of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El The post ‘Get that shot’: After mild flu season, El Paso doctor worries about rising cases this year appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Borderland families can qualify for free childcare for a year

EL PASO, Texas -- If you work in a service industry such as retail, food, hotel, recreation, art, or entertainment - you may qualify for free child care for a year. Service Industry Recovery funding, or SIR, is increasing in our area due to more money coming from the federal Cares Act and the Texas The post Borderland families can qualify for free childcare for a year appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Vista College closes abruptly in El Paso, Las Cruces amid financial woes, stuns students

EL PASO, Texas -- Vista College, a private, for-profit trade college with campuses in El Paso and Las Cruces, abruptly closed its doors Friday citing financial problems. "Although we are in compliance with both accreditation and state/federal regulations, we are unable to continue due to financial circumstances," the college in a message sent to students The post Vista College closes abruptly in El Paso, Las Cruces amid financial woes, stuns students appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

3 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 9 new Covid deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- A total of nine El Pasoans died from Covid-19 over the past week, with three of those being breakthrough deaths involving fully-vaccinated people who also had underlying health conditions, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday. The nine latest victims - seven men and two women - all had underlying The post 3 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 9 new Covid deaths appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nami#Mental Health Issues#World Mental Health Day
KVIA ABC-7

Longtime El Paso special education teacher’s legacy lives on with tiny library

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s the story of a Socorro Independent School District special education teacher whose name and legacy will be present at the school where he taught for many years to come after his death. Richard Collier worked at Elfida P. Chavez Elementary School for 16 years as a special education teacher and The post Longtime El Paso special education teacher’s legacy lives on with tiny library appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Trick-or-treating returns for Halloween this year in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Kids will be able to go door-to-door trick-or-treating for Halloween this year after El Paso health officials gave the thumbs up.  Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the El City/County Health Authority, said the high Covid vaccination numbers and decreasing hospitalizations will allow El Pasoans to celebrate Halloween the traditional way after kids were The post Trick-or-treating returns for Halloween this year in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Resources being offered at Fort Bliss to help Afghan migrants integrate into U.S.

FORT BLISS, Texas —  Migrants that come to America are sometimes coming from halfway around the world, where the culture is far different from what they are accustomed to, and resources right here in El Paso are making the transition to American society easier.  This past summer, thousands of refugees evacuated Afghanistan to the United The post Resources being offered at Fort Bliss to help Afghan migrants integrate into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
FORT BLISS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KVIA ABC-7

La Union Maze open until Nov. 7 pays tribute to health workers

LA UNION, New Mexico -- Each year the La Union Corn Maze changes the design of the maze and this year was no exception.  This year’s design is a tribute to the healthcare workers who stood at the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic. The La Union Corn Maze will be open until Nov. 7, with The post La Union Maze open until Nov. 7 pays tribute to health workers appeared first on KVIA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVIA ABC-7

Covid-19 forces early retirement for long-time El Paso educator

EL PASO, Texas -- For Leonor Terrazas, her life was forever changed after she contracted Covid-19. An instructional aide at Ascarate Elementary school for 36 years, Terrazas was a dedicated worker who loved what she did, "Oh yeah, that was home, second home." But after testing positive for Covid-19 and having a rough go at The post Covid-19 forces early retirement for long-time El Paso educator appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy