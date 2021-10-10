CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Bernthal Reveals If He’d Ever Want To Play Wolverine

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s only a matter of time before the Marvel Cinematic Universe recasts the role of Wolverine when the franchise reboots the X-Men, and those are about the biggest shoes you could possibly step into in the comic book genre, other than the ones that used to belong to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

