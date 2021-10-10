Jon Bernthal Reveals If He’d Ever Want To Play Wolverine

It’s often hyperbole when critics reference Oscar-worthy performances in movie reviews, but such is not the case with Mass. Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, and Reed Birney star in the searing indie drama, and if the film and its cast aren’t at least nominated for Academy Awards, there’s something seriously wrong with the system. Now in limited release, Mass marks the writing-directing debut of actor Fran Kranz. The film is as bare-bones as movies get: Plimpton and Isaacs play Gail and Jay, whose son was killed in a school shooting perpetrated by the son of Linda and Richard, played by Dowd and Birney. Years after the deadly event, the four parents meet face-to-face in a conference at a small-town church. The conversation that ensues will haunt any parent, and the emotions on display – anger, hope, despondence, acceptance, doubt, grace, etc. – will resonate as well.
