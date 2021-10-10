Jon Bernthal Reveals If He’d Ever Want To Play Wolverine

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland has dropped a tease that is going to have Marvel fans on the edge of their collective seats, because it certainly seems as though he's letting fans know that his Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom could be meeting soon! Holland was on Instagram and posted the following to his stories regarding the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage: "Tonight's the night. Can't wait to see this. Congrats @AndySerkis @TomHary and @SonyPictures Are The Rumors True 😏" Without dropping a single SPOILER (yet), the Internet has been ablaze with that mentioned "rumor" Holland is referring to, so really he's saying everything without saying anything at all.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO