Lansing Police Dept. needs help finding a 32-year-old woman

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Dept. needs help finding 32-year-old Keyanna Shanice Parker.

Parker’s family recently reported her as a missing person.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey sweat pants, and grey shoes at the 6200 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

Parker is 5 ‘2″ and weighs 135 pounds.

The Lansing Police Dept asks if anyone knows any information to call them at (517)-483-4600, or Detective Monika Ford at (517)-483-6862.

