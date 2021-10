Mercedes has delayed the unveiling of the 2022 SL sports car by just over a week. It will now be shown on October 28, rather than October 20 as originally planned. There was no word from Stuttgart as to why the reveal has been pushed back, but given the modest delay it’s unlikely to be because it’s been mawled in customer clinics and has been sent back to chief crayon controller, Gorden Wagener, with its tail between its legs for a last minute re-style.

CARS ・ 23 HOURS AGO