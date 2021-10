Maci’s going to be a mom — again! That’s right, the ‘Teen Mom’ star confirmed that she’s expecting twins. Here’s what we know!. Finally! Fans have been waiting forever for Maci Bookout, 30, to announce that she had a little one on the way — and they got the ultimate surprise when Maci revealed she’s having twins! The Teen Mom star and her husband Taylor McKinney are expecting their third fourth child together, she confirmed in an October 15 Instagram post. They already share two little ones — Jayde Carter, 6, and Maverick Reed, 5 — and Maci gave birth to Bentley, 12, back when she was in high school dating Ryan Edwards, 27. Now she will be adding a fourth and fifth mini member to her fam, and we couldn’t be more excited for Maci and her growing brood!

