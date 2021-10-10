Children in the Middle
Changes in family structure through dissolution of marriage, custody modification, and remarriage are difficult experiences for a child. Children in the Middle is a four-hour, court-ordered seminar providing education and affirmation for parents, with the primary focus on children's needs. Topics include: parenting skills for divorcing parents, a child's needs and survival techniques, health versus problematic reactions of most kids, age specific needs of your children, and identifying how your child feels. Children are not allowed to attend class.www.hawkeyecollege.edu
Comments / 0