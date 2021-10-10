CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes in family structure through dissolution of marriage, custody modification, and remarriage are difficult experiences for a child. Children in the Middle is a four-hour, court-ordered seminar providing education and affirmation for parents, with the primary focus on children's needs. Topics include: parenting skills for divorcing parents, a child's needs and survival techniques, health versus problematic reactions of most kids, age specific needs of your children, and identifying how your child feels. Children are not allowed to attend class.

