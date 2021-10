Not all of Wisconsin will get the opportunity to see the Green Bay Packers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The NFC North-leading Packers and AFC North-leading Bengals are scheduled to play in the 12:00 p.m. CT time slot on FOX. The one problem? The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions also play in the same time slot, so a big chunk of the Upper Midwest will see Vikings-Lions instead of Packers-Bengals.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO