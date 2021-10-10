CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mick Jagger says he crashed bachelorette party, sang karaoke in Nashville on Rolling Stones tour

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
wvli927.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones returned to Nashville on Saturday and didn’t disappoint. Mick Jagger told the crowd he sang “Honky Tonk Women” in a karaoke bar.

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Variety

Rolling Stones Say They Didn’t Expect Charlie Watts’ Illness to Be Fatal, Discuss Continuing to Tour

In a new interview, members of the Rolling Stones say they thought Charlie Watts was recovering from illness and would eventually rejoin them, even after Steve Jordan was announced as a fill-in drummer for their current tour as Watts seemingly convalesced in the hospital. “We watched horse racing on TV and just shot the breeze,” guitarist Ron Wood told the Los Angeles Times of being the last member to visit Watts in the hospital, a few weeks before the drummer’s Aug. 24 death. “I could tell he was pretty tired and fed up with the whole deal. He said, ‘I was...
CELEBRITIES
societyofrock.com

Mick Jagger Responds To Fans Saying They Should Quit

In a new interview on Apple Music 1, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger spoke to host Zane Lowe about people who believed they should have broken up and not continue their No Filter tour following the death of drummer Charlie Watts. “Some people said, ‘Oh, Charlie died, and you should...
MUSIC
105.7 The Hawk

Mick Jagger Answers Those Who Say the Rolling Stones Should Quit

Mick Jagger talked about the healing power of the Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour following the death of drummer Charlie Watts. “Some people said, ‘Oh, Charlie died, and you should have not done the tour — and stopped,” the singer told Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe. “And other people would think, 'The thing about the Rolling Stones throughout their career has been their resilience in the face of adversity.’ And we’ve had ups and downs, mostly ups, to be honest — but we’ve had adversity. And this was probably one of the most difficult ones.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Bachelorette Party#Karaoke
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger responds to people who think The Rolling Stones should break up

Mick Jagger has revealed that "some people" believe The Rolling Stones should have cancelled their current No Filter tour across the US and broken up following the death of their drummer, Charlie Watts, earlier this year. In a new interview on Apple Music 1, the frontman told host Zane Lowe:...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
SFGate

Mick Jagger Gets Snarky About Paul McCartney's 'Blues Cover Band' Dig at Stones' L.A. Show

At the first of two Los Angeles-area concerts Thursday, Mick Jagger reeled off a list of celebrities, real and imagined, whom he said were attending the Rolling Stones’ opening night at SoFi Stadium. And a remark about Paul McCartney left some fans puzzled, but others laughing, depending on how closely they’d been following music news this week — and, specifically, following fresh developments in the now-55-year-old Stones/Beatles rivalry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Visits Phipps After Rocking Out At Heinz Field In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger visited Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens while in Pittsburgh for a show. In a tweet posted to his official Twitter account, Jagger shared a photo from a visit to Phipps on Tuesday. “Thanks Pittsburgh for giving us a great time!” he tweeted. Thanks Pittsburgh for giving us a great time! pic.twitter.com/9HeGMtAkAa — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 6, 2021 Phipps reposted Jagger’s photo on Facebook, along with the caption: “Thanks for the visit, Sir Mick Jagger! Hope you had a ‘Ruby Tuesday’ among the flowers at Phipps!” The Rolling Stones played in front of a packed house at Heinz Field on Monday. The band tweeted that its first show in Pittsburgh was on June 17, 1964, at West View Park. This poster is from the Rolling Stones first ever show in Pittsburgh on June 17 1964 and tonight they return once again as the No Filter 2021 tour continues! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/M2vIImm09P — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 4, 2021
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mick Jagger tours Nashville sites on eve of concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Time is still on Mick Jagger’s side, and the Rolling Stones’ lead singer is making the most of it. Since the band kicked off the fall leg of its No Filter tour last month, Jagger has visited a landmark in every city. He has posed at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, has quietly sipped a beer at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon in Charlotte, North Carolina, and visited the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens outside of Pittsburgh, The Tennessean reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
relix

The Rolling Stones Revive “Connection” in Nashville

The Rolling Stones’ first outing without Charlie Watts, who passed away earlier this year, stopped at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium yesterday. While most of the Stones’ current setlist remains fixed, the band has been offering a few surprises at each stop. Partway through their set, the Stones busted out “Connection,” with Keith Richards on lead vocals, for the first time since 2006. The tune originally appeared on The Rolling Stones’ fifth LIP, 1967’s Between the Buttons. For their “fan request” selection, the rock-and-roll icons also played this year’s first “Dead Flowers.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

The Rolling Stones put on another energetic display as they perform to huge crowd in Nashville on No Filter Tour... two months after drummer Charlie Watts' death

The Rolling Stones put on an energetic performance as they took to the stage at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday night. The rockers - Sir Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 77, and Ronnie Wood, 74 - stopped in the musical city as part of the North American leg of their No Filter Tour 2021.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy