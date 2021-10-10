Mick Jagger says he crashed bachelorette party, sang karaoke in Nashville on Rolling Stones tour

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger visited Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens while in Pittsburgh for a show. In a tweet posted to his official Twitter account, Jagger shared a photo from a visit to Phipps on Tuesday. “Thanks Pittsburgh for giving us a great time!” he tweeted. Thanks Pittsburgh for giving us a great time! pic.twitter.com/9HeGMtAkAa — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 6, 2021 Phipps reposted Jagger’s photo on Facebook, along with the caption: “Thanks for the visit, Sir Mick Jagger! Hope you had a ‘Ruby Tuesday’ among the flowers at Phipps!” The Rolling Stones played in front of a packed house at Heinz Field on Monday. The band tweeted that its first show in Pittsburgh was on June 17, 1964, at West View Park. This poster is from the Rolling Stones first ever show in Pittsburgh on June 17 1964 and tonight they return once again as the No Filter 2021 tour continues! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/M2vIImm09P — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 4, 2021

