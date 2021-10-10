CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Davids Church, VA

Live events coming up in Saint Davids Church

St Davids Church News Watch
 6 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Saint Davids Church is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Davids Church:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4FkI_0cMzFY0r00

Live Music with Matt Johnson

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Matt Johnson is a 29 year old Singer/Songwriter, Producer, Piano player, Actor, etc. from the central Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are not required for this event. You can enjoy the music and other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wy3y_0cMzFY0r00

Starting Point

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 197 Patmos Rd, Woodstock, VA

Starting Point is our New Members Class. If you are new to the church, been attending but have not yet joined, or just want to learn about who we are as a church no matter your membership status...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uibv1_0cMzFY0r00

Fort Valley Ride

Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Friday: 50 EN; 30 LD – Saturday: 50 EN; 30 LD, 15 Mile Intro on Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLNoo_0cMzFY0r00

NVHS Varsity Football @ MMA

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 614 S Main St, Woodstock, VA

The Massanutten Military Academy (Woodstock, VA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Northern Virginia HomeSchool (Manassas, VA) on Saturday, October 16 @ 2p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023YPX_0cMzFY0r00

Adventure Weekends

Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2239 Camp Roosevelt Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Come on your own, bring your family, or organize a group and explore the Shenandoah Valley this Fall! We'll provide meals and lodging options in the Cabin Village (which are heated), Sukkah...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St Davids Church, VA
ABOUT

With St Davids Church News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

