Live events coming up in Saint Davids Church

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Saint Davids Church is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Davids Church:

Live Music with Matt Johnson Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Matt Johnson is a 29 year old Singer/Songwriter, Producer, Piano player, Actor, etc. from the central Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are not required for this event. You can enjoy the music and other...

Starting Point Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 197 Patmos Rd, Woodstock, VA

Starting Point is our New Members Class. If you are new to the church, been attending but have not yet joined, or just want to learn about who we are as a church no matter your membership status...

Fort Valley Ride Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Friday: 50 EN; 30 LD – Saturday: 50 EN; 30 LD, 15 Mile Intro on Saturday

NVHS Varsity Football @ MMA Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 614 S Main St, Woodstock, VA

The Massanutten Military Academy (Woodstock, VA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Northern Virginia HomeSchool (Manassas, VA) on Saturday, October 16 @ 2p.

Adventure Weekends Fort Valley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2239 Camp Roosevelt Rd, Fort Valley, VA

Come on your own, bring your family, or organize a group and explore the Shenandoah Valley this Fall! We'll provide meals and lodging options in the Cabin Village (which are heated), Sukkah...