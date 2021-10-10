Events on the Grand Junction calendar

(GRAND JUNCTION, IA) Grand Junction is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

Yogurt Parfait Breakfast Bar – Celebration of Awards Perry, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1300 28th Street, Perry, IA

Community members, family and friends are invited to join in celebrating these awards with a delicious yogurt parfait breakfast bar on Wednesday, October 27 at 9:00AM.

coal valley, ia Perry, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Men's Retreat Ogden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1130 Juneberry Rd, Ogden, IA

Theme: "Stepping Up and Stepping Out". A time of connection and focusing on becoming a better man. Click here for more info and to...

jefferson, iowa Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Wings of Time Class Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 N Wilson Ave, Jefferson, IA

Believe it or not, this is not a metal clock! In this class, you will learn how to paint wood and plastic objects and make them look like they are rusted or patina metal. You will be making a...