Grand Junction, IA

Events on the Grand Junction calendar

Grand Junction News Watch
 6 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, IA) Grand Junction is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvV42_0cMzFX8800

Yogurt Parfait Breakfast Bar – Celebration of Awards

Perry, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1300 28th Street, Perry, IA

Community members, family and friends are invited to join in celebrating these awards with a delicious yogurt parfait breakfast bar on Wednesday, October 27 at 9:00AM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sS2Pn_0cMzFX8800

coal valley, ia

Perry, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in coal-valley_ia? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yueg_0cMzFX8800

Men's Retreat

Ogden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1130 Juneberry Rd, Ogden, IA

Theme: "Stepping Up and Stepping Out". A time of connection and focusing on becoming a better man. Click here for more info and to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiTdr_0cMzFX8800

jefferson, iowa

Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in jefferson_iowa? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKuKs_0cMzFX8800

Wings of Time Class

Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 N Wilson Ave, Jefferson, IA

Believe it or not, this is not a metal clock! In this class, you will learn how to paint wood and plastic objects and make them look like they are rusted or patina metal. You will be making a...

Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Grand Junction, IA
With Grand Junction News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

