Kailua Kona calendar: What's coming up
(KAILUA KONA, HI) Kailua Kona has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kailua Kona:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: PRIVATE FARM - RESERVATIONS ONLY 78, 6537 1 Rd, Holualoa, HI
1.5 hour tour covering how cacao is grown in Hawaii. Entirely outdoors under the cocoa canopy and sheltered tasting at the end.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Lower Nāpo'opo'o Rd, Captain Cook, HI
A rejuvenating yoga experience immersed in nature. Dearest yogis! I'm thrilled to invite you to join me for a magical retreat on the Big Island Whale Spirit Sanctuary. From the moment I landed...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: Captain Cook, HI
A USFF Judge training course will be held in connection with the Hawaii Cup of Freediving competition. If interested, send a message to president@usfre
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Welcome and join us for the continuation of the regular monthly meetings. Come with ideas, thoughts, questions. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
List of Andy Potts upcoming events. Sports Events by Andy Potts. Professional Triathlete and Family Man. Events - AP RACING CAMP- KONA, AP Racing Camp: Lake Ta
