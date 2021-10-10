Kailua Kona calendar: What's coming up

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Kailua Kona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kailua Kona:

Kona Cacao Orchard Tour - 90 minutes Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: PRIVATE FARM - RESERVATIONS ONLY 78, 6537 1 Rd, Holualoa, HI

1.5 hour tour covering how cacao is grown in Hawaii. Entirely outdoors under the cocoa canopy and sheltered tasting at the end.

Hawaii Magic. Yoga + Adventure Retreat Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Lower Nāpo'opo'o Rd, Captain Cook, HI

A rejuvenating yoga experience immersed in nature. Dearest yogis! I'm thrilled to invite you to join me for a magical retreat on the Big Island Whale Spirit Sanctuary. From the moment I landed...

USFF Open Water Judge Course Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Captain Cook, HI

A USFF Judge training course will be held in connection with the Hawaii Cup of Freediving competition. If interested, send a message to president@usfre

Monthly Meetup Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Welcome and join us for the continuation of the regular monthly meetings. Come with ideas, thoughts, questions. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.

AP RACING CAMP- KONA Kealakekua, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

List of Andy Potts upcoming events. Sports Events by Andy Potts. Professional Triathlete and Family Man. Events - AP RACING CAMP- KONA, AP Racing Camp: Lake Ta