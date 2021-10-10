Saint Joseph calendar: Events coming up

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Saint Joseph is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Joseph:

Ales West 3.5 Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 107 South 6th Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

A smaller version of the annual outdoor Ales West Craft Beer Festival, this beer tasting event will be held inside of Metropolitan on 11/6.

MID-BUCHANAN - FAUCETT - AGENCY ALL SCHOOL ALUMNI Faucett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 SE Grand Dd Hwy, Faucett, MO

11th Annual Half-Day Employment & Compliance Seminar Country Club Village, Country Club, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 50 Ridgeland Rd, Country Club, MO

Home › Meetings & Events › 2021 › October 2021 Event-11th Annual Half-Day Employment & Compliance Seminar

DIY Personalized Gift or Decor Box! Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Personalized Gift or Decor Box! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!