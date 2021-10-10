Saint Marys events coming up

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Marys calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Marys area:

Sinnemahone Ultra Marathon Trail Run Emporium, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 258 Sizerville Rd, Emporium, PA

The Sinnemahone 50K is a challenging trail run. The race winds through the Elk State Forest using DCNR trails. Held the third Saturday of October each year, giving trail runners a remarkable view...

Haunted Trail Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 64 Emerald Isle Ln, Brockway, PA

Troop 40 will once again be holding our Halloween event at Failte Acres! This year instead of a scavenger hunt we will have a haunted trail. The cost to walk our haunted trail is $3 a person. We...

Live Music With Dan Weyant Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 239 Main St, Ridgway, PA

Come join us at The Creative Cup for a night of live music from a local artist: Dan Weyant! Come on in for a relaxing evening by listening to some wonderful tunes while enjoying some of your...

CJ's Halloween Party w/ JB Unplugged Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Willow Run Dr, Kane, PA

Put on your costumes & party shoes cause JB will be here on Halloween Eve playing all of your favorite tunes. Music goes from 7:30 - 10:30. Best costume & group costume will get CJ gift cards...

GHOSTLY GOURMET-PUMPKIN PIE S’MORES -WILCOX Wilcox, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1867 Mefferts Run Rd, Wilcox, PA

Join us for this tasty fall pairing. We will be serving Pumpkin Pie S’mores and Mulled Spiced Apple wine. Each customer will receive the ingredients to make these delicious pumpkin pie s’mores...