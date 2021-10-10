CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Live events coming up in New York

New York Bulletin
New York Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEW YORK, NY) Live events are lining up on the New York calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBGj1_0cMzFRpm00

Gorey 849

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 849 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

NYC's most anticipated Halloween party is back!!! Join us in celebrating the 5th Annual 849 Halloween Ball "Gorey 849"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xC7Iv_0cMzFRpm00

Halloween Glow Party

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 440 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Saturday October 30th @ Hudson Station Everyone Free Entry with Rsvp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Vv4o_0cMzFRpm00

Pitches Brew's 88 Keys

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 330 7th Avenue, Scorca Hall, New York, NY 10001

Please join Pitches Brew members Mavis, Eimi, and Alicia for world premieres of their works for solo piano. Mavis Pan, pianist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDxnw_0cMzFRpm00

Magic Shows at Hudson Yards with The Great Dubini

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

An Amazing Magic Show with The Great Dubini at Hudson Yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtjqX_0cMzFRpm00

The Not-So-Spooky Ghost by Wonderspark Puppets

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

A timid ghost, his skeleton father and a mysterious scarecrow have lots of laughs in this all-ages Halloween puppet show.

New York Bulletin

New York Bulletin

New York, NY
ABOUT

With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

