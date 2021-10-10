CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anthony, ID

Saint Anthony events calendar

 6 days ago

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are coming to Saint Anthony.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Anthony:

Soccer - Mixed League Registration

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Come play with friends, roommates, or a ward team. Check us out on Campus Recreation to find out some of the fun things you can do this semester! Most games are played on Tuesday, Wednesday or...

Fall Flower Workshop

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 859 S Yellowstone Hwy, Rexburg, ID

I’m so excited to announce my fall flower workshop!! We’ll be having it on Thursday October 14 from 6-8 PM at The Avenues Event Center in Rexburg, Idaho. Spots are limited, we’d love to have you...

Special Needs - Life Skills

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Come volunteer with our friends from the community with disabilities. We join together to create and learn different life skills that will help us all.

Drop-In at the Ropes Course

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Fencing Class

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

Come learn and enjoy Fencing. Students may check out fencing equipment in Hart equipment room for $15 for semester. Students must pre-register through campusrec.byui.edu. Masks required. For more...

With St Anthony Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

