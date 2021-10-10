CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, MS

What’s up Philadelphia: Local events calendar

Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Philadelphia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philadelphia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2xcE_0cMzFOQp00

union, ms

Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Canal Avenue, Philadelphia, MS

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in union_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SP0fg_0cMzFOQp00

Philadelphia, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Philadelphia, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Best Western Plus Philadelphia-Choctaw Hotel And Suites, 15211 Highway 16 W, Philadelphia, MS 39350

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rF0Ye_0cMzFOQp00

Carroll Academy Varsity Football @ Winston Academy

Louisville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 Richardson Rd, Louisville, MS

The Winston Academy (Louisville, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Carroll Academy (Carrollton, MS) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8XyH_0cMzFOQp00

20101 - Leake County Career Tech and High School ESSER II — Dale Partners Architects, PA

Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 20101 - Leake County Career Tech and High School ESSER II Estimated Construction Budget: Under $2,900,000 This work consists of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfAIT_0cMzFOQp00

Section 4 Ministers and Wives' Christmas for Christ Banquet - Hosted by MS District NAM

Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1104 Kosciusko Rd, Philadelphia, MS

Section 4 Ministers and Wives' Christmas for Christ Banquet - Hosted by MS District NAM Location: FPC Philadelphia 1104 Kosciusko Road Philadelphia, Mississippi Will you help the Mississippi...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Carrollton, MS
City
Philadelphia, MS
City
Louisville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Philadelphia, MS
Government
City
Carthage, MS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Theaters#Live Events#Choctaw Hotel And Suites#Ms 39350#Carroll Academy#Dale#Association Project#High School
Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia, MS
166
Followers
253
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philadelphia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy