What’s up Philadelphia: Local events calendar

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Philadelphia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philadelphia:

union, ms Philadelphia, MS

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Canal Avenue, Philadelphia, MS

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Best Western Plus Philadelphia-Choctaw Hotel And Suites, 15211 Highway 16 W, Philadelphia, MS 39350

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Carroll Academy Varsity Football @ Winston Academy Louisville, MS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 111 Richardson Rd, Louisville, MS

The Winston Academy (Louisville, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Carroll Academy (Carrollton, MS) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

20101 - Leake County Career Tech and High School ESSER II — Dale Partners Architects, PA Carthage, MS

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 20101 - Leake County Career Tech and High School ESSER II Estimated Construction Budget: Under $2,900,000 This work consists of...

Section 4 Ministers and Wives' Christmas for Christ Banquet - Hosted by MS District NAM Philadelphia, MS

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1104 Kosciusko Rd, Philadelphia, MS

Section 4 Ministers and Wives' Christmas for Christ Banquet - Hosted by MS District NAM Location: FPC Philadelphia 1104 Kosciusko Road Philadelphia, Mississippi Will you help the Mississippi...