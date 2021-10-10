CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Saint Augustine calendar: Events coming up

St. Augustine News Beat
St. Augustine News Beat
 6 days ago

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Saint Augustine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Augustine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYNU3_0cMzFNY600

Photographing Birds at the Shore - Workshop

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Address: 8655 A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

A workshop for those who participated in our January 12 monthly meeting on Photographing Birds at the Shore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUhr0_0cMzFNY600

Griffin House

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Griffin House March 31, 2022, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Szbri_0cMzFNY600

Brantley Gilbert 2021

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Brantley Gilbert Sat • Oct 16 • 7:30 PM The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St Augustine, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yoc3L_0cMzFNY600

Saturday Morning at Fish Island Preserve

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Address: Plantation Island Drive South, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Join us for our monthly bird walk at the new Fish Island Preserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qkojm_0cMzFNY600

WILLY PORTER

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Willy Porter January 16, 2022, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBA.

ABOUT

With St. Augustine News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

