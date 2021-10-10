Saint Cloud events calendar

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are lining up on the Saint Cloud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Cloud:

Northern Pride Lions Forum 2022 Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 4th Ave S, St Cloud, MN 56301

Northern Pride Lions Forum ~FAQs~

Self Defense 101 - FREE Workshop Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 10081 County Road 138, Saint Cloud, MN 56301

This will be an introductory self-defense class and no prior experience is required. Adults and Ages 13+ welcome to attend.

Midwest Travel Network Conference 2022 - St. Cloud, MN **Sponsorships** Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 913 W St. Germain St., St. Cloud, MN 56301

Join us for the 3rd Midwest Travel Network Conference in St. Cloud, MN. It will be held June 23-25, 2022.

Fall League Week 3/8 Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 521 10th Ave S, Waite Park, MN

8 week league, Wednesdays 09/29/2021 through 11/17/2021 at 6pm 4-5 courses of fire weekly, Maximum of 50 rounds Equipment Required: properly functioning firearm, 2 magazines (magazine pouches...

Sensory Friendly Event Waite Park, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Address: 4101 West Division Street, Waite Park, MN 56387

In partnership with Autism Speaks, Sensory Friendly Santa Experience for the community at participating locations across the US.