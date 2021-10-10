GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Evans County
Evans, County, GA (October 9, 2021) – On Friday, October 8, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Evans County Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred off of Firetower Road in Claxton, GA. Preliminary information indicates that multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting a roadblock/license check at Highways 129 and 169 in Evans County, when a Kia Rio approached the checkpoint. The driver, later identified as Ramone Dwight, 29, of Claxton, told a Georgia State Patrol trooper that he did not have his driver's license on him and provided the trooper with a false name.
