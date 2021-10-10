CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh events coming soon

Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Pittsburgh is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsburgh:

Kinetic Animal Sculptures with Dave English

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Learn to make a jointed wooden fish (or other animal, person, creature, cryptid)!

Screening of Oscar-Nominated Palestinian Film, "The Present"

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4115 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Screening of the Oscar-nominated Palestinian short film, The Present, along with Q&A with the director, Farah Nabulsi

Make a Gold Wedding Band with Sarah Jane Sindler

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

This one session workshop will cover the basics of creating a 14k gold wedding back from scratch!

BarSides Monthly Meet Up

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 4901 Hatfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

BarSides is a monthly infosec/hacker meetup featuring lock-picking, fire talks, and other exciting contests and events.

Block Printed Napkins with Kim Fox

Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Just in time for Thanksgiving, join us at Contemporary Craft to make a set of 4 block printed napkins with Kim Fox.

