CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, IL

Events on the Mt Vernon calendar

Mt Vernon Voice
Mt Vernon Voice
 6 days ago

(MT VERNON, IL) Mt Vernon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mt Vernon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399XHO_0cMzFDiq00

4-Course Schlafly Beer Pairing Dinner

Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 222 Potomac Boulevard, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Join the fun at the Double Overtime Grill with the guys from Schlafly Brewery for a Beer Dinner out of this world!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NERHG_0cMzFDiq00

FAMILY SUNDAY

Dix, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 19844 N Boyd Ln, Dix, IL

FAMILY SUNDAYS are every 4th Sunday of the month. This will allow the kids to join us during worship service to praise the Lord together as a FAMILY! :)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jmZX_0cMzFDiq00

Woodlawn Haunted Woods 2021 Season opening night!

Woodlawn, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Come join us for the 2021 Opening of Woodlawn Haunted Woods! $20 per person ages 12 and up! $15 for ages 5-11! Ages 4 and under are free!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lq9xM_0cMzFDiq00

Whiskey & Wine Pull 2021

Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Potomac Boulevard, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

The Whiskey & Wine Pull is BACK! Come out and help support the Mt. Vernon Rotary's biggest fundraiser to help our local students stay warm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20stRa_0cMzFDiq00

The Aquarium at Union Station

Ina, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 468 North Ken Gray Pkwy, Ina, IL

Join us in October to explore the St. Louis Aquarium! It’s an immersive and engaging experience offering a unique perspective of our underwater world. From the local streams and rivers to the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dix, IL
City
Woodlawn, IL
City
Mount Vernon, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Mount Vernon, IL
Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Il Family#Woodlawn Haunted Woods#Thu Nov 11#The Mt Vernon Rotary#North Ken Gray Pkwy#Ina#Il Join Us#The St Louis Aquarium
Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon, IL
55
Followers
273
Post
375
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy