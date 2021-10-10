Events on the Mt Vernon calendar

(MT VERNON, IL) Mt Vernon is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Mt Vernon area:

4-Course Schlafly Beer Pairing Dinner Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 222 Potomac Boulevard, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Join the fun at the Double Overtime Grill with the guys from Schlafly Brewery for a Beer Dinner out of this world!

FAMILY SUNDAY Dix, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 19844 N Boyd Ln, Dix, IL

FAMILY SUNDAYS are every 4th Sunday of the month. This will allow the kids to join us during worship service to praise the Lord together as a FAMILY! :)

Woodlawn Haunted Woods 2021 Season opening night! Woodlawn, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Come join us for the 2021 Opening of Woodlawn Haunted Woods! $20 per person ages 12 and up! $15 for ages 5-11! Ages 4 and under are free!

Whiskey & Wine Pull 2021 Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Potomac Boulevard, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

The Whiskey & Wine Pull is BACK! Come out and help support the Mt. Vernon Rotary's biggest fundraiser to help our local students stay warm!

The Aquarium at Union Station Ina, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 468 North Ken Gray Pkwy, Ina, IL

Join us in October to explore the St. Louis Aquarium! It’s an immersive and engaging experience offering a unique perspective of our underwater world. From the local streams and rivers to the...