Mount Shasta, CA

Live events coming up in Mount Shasta

 6 days ago

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mount Shasta calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Shasta:

Arts, Crafts and Music Retreat – Sacramento and Redwood Coast

Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

This retreat will be jam-packed full of activities for crafters. Not only will you get to make lifelong connections with new friends, but you will also get to take home with you what you’ve made...

Men’s Bible Study

Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 Church St, Etna, CA

Pastor Drew will leading a 10 week Bible Study in the book of Ephesians. Meet in SVBC in Room 1. We will probably be using a Navigators book to assist in the study but this is open to discussion...

McCloud Farmers Market

McCloud, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 Main St, McCloud, CA

We are very excited to announce the McCloud Chamber of Commerce’s 1st Certified Farmers Market season beginning May 30, 2021 at the McCloud Mushroom “Farmers Market” and ending October 24, 2021 on...

Mt Shasta, CA
