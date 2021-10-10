CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KimsKorner: Ghosts are in the air

By Kimberly Jenkins
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 6 days ago
These Halloween Shooter toys your kids can make, are perfect for a fun and competitive activity.

Have a Bootiful week this week! My column is filled this week, with ghosts crafts and fun, plus even some ghostly food. As I said before, I love fall and with that in my mind, I just started looking around for ideas and the ghost ideas came up and I loved that idea, so I started picking and choosing, and then editing things to help you as you try them.

It made me remember the things we used to do when my boys were little and now that they are all grown up and Seth has a son of his own. I miss that time, but with my grandson getting close to being a year old, I hope I will get to share some of this kind of fun with him soon. I hope you all enjoy and use some of these ideas to get to spend quality time with your children.

Most of today’s ideas are generated on https://emmaowl.com/bootiful-kids-ghost-art-and-craft-for-halloween. The sight directs you to the ideas you like. There are so many, you might want to check them all out, but I chose what I felt would be easy and fun to make and even some fun to eat.

Halloween Shooter Toys – Materials: One straw per toy, Scraps of paper, Markers or Pens, Scissors and Tape

How to Make Your Halloween Shooter Toys: Basically you cut a retangle piece of any kind of paper and you roll it around the top of the straw tightly, not so tightly that it won’t blow off, but not so loosely that air will come around it and it won’t fly as well. after rolling you fold the top over and tape it, this is so it will fly, Then you cut another small piece of paper and you draw and color a monster, bat, ghost or any other creature and tape it to the white rolled paper. Then the fun begins, you place the shooter on the straw and blow. Your kids can have races, distance places or and race they may want to create.

And this is how ridiculously easy it is to make them. You can make a hole set and play play play. (You can even experiment with different shapes and sizes and see how they impact how far they fly! Turn it into a science experiment!).

Marshmallow Ghosts

Gather your materials. You will need some glue, mini marshmallows, and black construction paper.

I love the simplicity of this Halloween Craft. If you do not want your children to eat marshmallows as treats you could try cotton balls, packing peanuts or even popped popcorn instead. Another bonus is that your child is using fine motor skills the whole time, something essential to literacy.

Start by making an outline of a ghost (it is nice if the ghost is pretty big on the paper or you could make little ones and have more than one) either in glue or draw it first to you can put the glue on a little at a time so it won’t dry while your child is placing the marshmallows on your paper.

Start adding the mini marshmallows. For the younger children you could have them count as they go or for older children you can even make predictions about how many it will take to complete the ghost.

Add glue for the eyes, which again you could make out of the marshmallows or any other fun materials. What I like about this craft is you could vary it in so many ways, you could use glitter glue and roll the marshmallows in it and then just place them, you could use mini pom poms for a colorful ghost, and many other variations, kids can just use their imagination. Let dry. The marshmallows will dry but not mold.

Hanging Ghosts – Materials: Basket Coffee Filters, Black Marker, Hole Punch halloween crafts for kids, String/Thread, Fallen Tree branch (optional) Link: funlittles.com

Fold a basket coffee filter into half. Fold it once more to make a cone. You can either staple the cone to make sure the edges don’t fly or you can leave it as it is. Have the child draw a cute /non-scary ghost face. Make a hole above the face and thread a string or yarn. We used sewing thread to make the thread as light and “invisible” as possible.

We then found a fallen tree branch and used it as a prop to display our cute little ghosties.

How to use them? You can see how this entire craft can be be done on a much larger scale using a larger tree branch and many more ghosties. Once you have your spooky branch you can use it as a prop for your haunted house theme or simply prop the branch in front of your house in your front lawn for the big night! Don’t forget to paint the branch white for extra effect. You can also mix in some glow in the dark paint and pain the eyes using that.

Ghost-shaped Halloween frozen banana pops made with just white chocolate and bananas. Fun, healthy treats to make with the kids!

INGREDIENTS 1 medium banana, 1 cup good quality white chocolate, 8 mini chocolate chips for eyes, 4 popsicle sticks

Cut banana in half lengthwise, then in half to make four quarters. Insert popsicle sticks into bananas, and freeze bananas on a wax paper lined cookie sheet.

When the bananas are frozen, fill a coffee mug with chocolate. Melt chocolate in the microwave 30 seconds at a time, stirring until the chocolate is melted and soft.

Dip the bananas one at a time into the chocolate, scraping off the excess chocolate from the back of the banana, and place it on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper.

Quickly add the chocolate chips for the eyes before the chocolate hardens (you have to work quickly here).

Return to the freezer until frozen and ready to eat. Eat frozen. This is just for one banana, if you want to make more just keep doubling the ingredients to what you want.

Trick or treating just got even more fun thanks to these Halloween Ghost Brownies. Whether you’re baking for a school party or just getting festive, spooky brownies are as delightful as they are delicious. Between the ooey, gooey brownies, creamy frosting and marshmallows these are the cutiest little edible ghosts.

Ingredients: 1 box (16 oz) brownie mix

Water, vegetable oil and egg called for on brownie mix box

1 cup creamy white frosting (from 16-oz container)

16 large marshmallows

black decorating gel (from 0.68-oz tube)

Steps:

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan). Line 8- or 9-inch square pan with foil, allowing some to hang over edges of pan. Grease bottom and sides of foil with shortening or cooking spray. Make and bake brownies as directed on box for 8- or 9-inch square pan. Cool completely on cooling rack, about 1 1/2 hours. Freeze in pan 15 minutes. Using foil to lift, remove brownies from pan, and peel foil away. Cut into 4 rows by 4 rows.

Heat frosting in microwavable bowl uncovered on High 20 to 30 seconds, stirring every 10 seconds, until frosting can be stirred smooth and fluid. If frosting becomes too firm while decorating, microwave 5 seconds; stir.

Top each brownie with 1 large marshmallow. Spoon 1 tablespoon frosting over each marshmallow to coat. Let stand until frosting is set, about 30 minutes. Use black gel to make eyes and mouths.

*Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way. God Bless you all.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Comments / 0

