Pinon events coming up

(PINON, NM) Live events are lining up on the Pinon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pinon area:

Steve Kirn Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

Traveling musician from St. Loise, Steve Kirn, has been all over and played many tunes for many people. Come hang out with him while he's visiting Cloudcroft!

Alamogordo Otero County Farmers Market Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 2920 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

This event listing provided for the Alamogordo community events calendar.

MVCS Varsity Football @ Cloudcroft Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The Cloudcroft (NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Mesilla Valley Christian School (Las Cruces, NM) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Tiger Freshman vs. Gadsden Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Cuba Ave, Alamogordo, NM

Date: Oct 14, 2021 4:30 pm to Oct 14, 2021 6:00 pm Location: TIger Stadium Alamogordo, NM 88310, Alamogordo, United States Tiger Freshman vs. Gadsden

Fire %26 EMS Board Meeting Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM

NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Section 10-15-1 (B) of the Open Meetings act (NMSA 1978, Sections 10-15-01 through 10-15-04), that the City Council and Boards of the Village of...