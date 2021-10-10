CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Springs, NV

Indian Springs events coming up

Indian Springs News Flash
Indian Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Indian Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indian Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spyFX_0cMzF7Vj00

Read & Lead

Indian Springs, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Building 24 Conference Room, Creech AFB, NV 89018

First ever book club presented by your Career Assistance team!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yqp8l_0cMzF7Vj00

Sushi for Beginners - Cooking Class by Cozymeal™

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Las Vegas, NV 89149

Phenomenal food and incredible company await you at the chef's table! Join Cozymeal’s upcoming cooking class Join “Sushi for Beginners” with Chef Gilzel for an intimate 2.5-hour culinary experience and 5-course meal.Cozymeal offers a variety of culinary experiences, including cooking classes, team building activities, food tours and private chef services. We’ll give you a unique, unforgettable experience hosted by incredible chefs and guides in over 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Book a c

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3266Wb_0cMzF7Vj00

Mahabir Real Estate Group 1st Annual Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7591 Tule Springs Road, Las Vegas, NV 89131

An event for all ages, featuring tons of free candy, a food truck and a bouncy house! Brought to you by your favorite real estate team!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjwSW_0cMzF7Vj00

Introduction to Bee Keeping Class-Pahrump

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

IN-PERSON beginning class for anyone who is thinking about starting a backyard beehive or who wants to learn more about honey bees. About this Event This is an IN-PERSON class Presented by the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnfSi_0cMzF7Vj00

Bad & Boojee - Witches Night Out

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 8311 Farm Road, #Suite D, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Witches Night Out 2021 – Bad and Boojee is going to be a wicked night of fun! Grab your best girlfriends and get ready to party!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Indian Springs, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tule Springs#Honey Bees#Food Truck#Nv 89018#Cozymeal#Suite D
Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs, NV
21
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy