Indian Springs events coming up

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Indian Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indian Springs:

Read & Lead Indian Springs, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Building 24 Conference Room, Creech AFB, NV 89018

First ever book club presented by your Career Assistance team!

Sushi for Beginners - Cooking Class by Cozymeal™ Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Las Vegas, NV 89149

Phenomenal food and incredible company await you at the chef's table! Join Cozymeal’s upcoming cooking class Join “Sushi for Beginners” with Chef Gilzel for an intimate 2.5-hour culinary experience and 5-course meal.Cozymeal offers a variety of culinary experiences, including cooking classes, team building activities, food tours and private chef services. We’ll give you a unique, unforgettable experience hosted by incredible chefs and guides in over 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Book a c

Mahabir Real Estate Group 1st Annual Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7591 Tule Springs Road, Las Vegas, NV 89131

An event for all ages, featuring tons of free candy, a food truck and a bouncy house! Brought to you by your favorite real estate team!

Introduction to Bee Keeping Class-Pahrump Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

IN-PERSON beginning class for anyone who is thinking about starting a backyard beehive or who wants to learn more about honey bees. About this Event This is an IN-PERSON class Presented by the...

Bad & Boojee - Witches Night Out Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 8311 Farm Road, #Suite D, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Witches Night Out 2021 – Bad and Boojee is going to be a wicked night of fun! Grab your best girlfriends and get ready to party!