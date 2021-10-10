CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

La Follette events coming up

Lafollette News Alert
Lafollette News Alert
 6 days ago

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Live events are coming to La Follette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Follette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYW7h_0cMzErcl00

Hugh Allen at R.T. Good Times

Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: TN-116, Caryville, TN

Hugh Allen at R.T. Good Times at R.T. Good Times, 1043 North Main Street, Lake City, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:30 pm to Sun Oct 17 2021 at 01:30 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22urZV_0cMzErcl00

TCWP Annual Meeting at Cove Lake State Park

Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 Cove Lake Ln, Caryville, TN

When: October 23, 2021 @ 9:30 am – 3:00 pm Where: Cove Lake State Park, 110 Cove Lake Ln, Caryville, TN 37714 TCWP will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting on Saturday, October 23, at Cove Lake State...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9rpS_0cMzErcl00

Thirsty Thursday - Pumpkin Carvingg

Maynardville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1474 TN-61 E, Maynardville, TN

Thursdays just go better! Join us at The Winery every Thursday for amazing drink specials and exciting activities. This Thursday we are carving pumpkins! We will have pumpkins and supplies, just...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulj4l_0cMzErcl00

Union County Farmers Market

Maynardville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 115 Wilson Ln, Maynardville, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 10AM - 1PMLocation: Wilson Park - 115 Wilson Lane (behind the High School)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6l2y_0cMzErcl00

45 Rpm at Clinch River Brewery

Norris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2045 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN

Tónleikur event in Norris by 45 Rpm on Leygardagur, Oktober 23 2021

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maynardville, TN
City
Caryville, TN
Lafollette, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Lafollette, TN
City
Rocky Top, TN
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#R T Good Times#Tcwp
Lafollette News Alert

Lafollette News Alert

Lafollette, TN
36
Followers
124
Post
507
Views
ABOUT

With Lafollette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy