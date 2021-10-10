La Follette events coming up

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Live events are coming to La Follette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Follette area:

Hugh Allen at R.T. Good Times Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: TN-116, Caryville, TN

Hugh Allen at R.T. Good Times at R.T. Good Times, 1043 North Main Street, Lake City, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:30 pm to Sun Oct 17 2021 at 01:30 am

TCWP Annual Meeting at Cove Lake State Park Caryville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 Cove Lake Ln, Caryville, TN

When: October 23, 2021 @ 9:30 am – 3:00 pm Where: Cove Lake State Park, 110 Cove Lake Ln, Caryville, TN 37714 TCWP will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting on Saturday, October 23, at Cove Lake State...

Thirsty Thursday - Pumpkin Carvingg Maynardville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1474 TN-61 E, Maynardville, TN

Thursdays just go better! Join us at The Winery every Thursday for amazing drink specials and exciting activities. This Thursday we are carving pumpkins! We will have pumpkins and supplies, just...

Union County Farmers Market Maynardville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 115 Wilson Ln, Maynardville, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 10AM - 1PMLocation: Wilson Park - 115 Wilson Lane (behind the High School)

45 Rpm at Clinch River Brewery Norris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2045 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN

Tónleikur event in Norris by 45 Rpm on Leygardagur, Oktober 23 2021