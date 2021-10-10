CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Wells, CO

Live events on the horizon in Cheyenne Wells

Cheyenne Wells News Flash
 6 days ago

(CHEYENNE WELLS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Cheyenne Wells calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cheyenne Wells area:



Auction : Borchert Estate. Genoa, Colorado CO

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1510 Rose Ave, Burlington, CO

Lincoln County Farmland Auction (Genoa)Selling 473 ac +/- in two tracts;Tract #1Southwest quarter Section Thirty-six (36), Township Eight (8) South, Range Fifty-four (54) West 6th P.M.153.9 acres...



67762

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 67762? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.



Burlington Community & Education Center Public Open House (Conference Hall)

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO

Xcel Energy has identified focus areas, smaller areas within each segment study area, where the preferred transmission route and substation could be located. Please join us at one of our upcoming...



Connecting with Teens with Connected and Computational Learning

Tribune, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 517 Broadway, Tribune, KS 67879

Remember how it was when you were a teenager. Now how you can use Connected and Computational Learning? Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

