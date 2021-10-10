CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney Announces Guilty Plea of Defendant in GBI Gang and Human Trafficking Investigation

By Jeff Jones
 6 days ago
Ellijay, Glimer County, GA (October 6, 2021) – Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney Alison Sosebee announces a conviction by guilty plea in a gang and human trafficking case against Cordarrel Blandburg, age 28, of Clayton County. Blandburg pled guilty to Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Criminal Attempt...

